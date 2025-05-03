Iran may export enriched uranium to Russia amid negotiations with the US - ISW

$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
May 2, 06:22 PM • 13041 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 26024 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 25542 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 39916 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 60653 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 74624 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 44983 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51632 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80369 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148236 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Popular news

Prince Harry has finally lost the right to police protection in Britain

May 2, 04:49 PM • 5780 views

"ATESH" Partisans Conducted Reconnaissance of a Key Enterprise of the Russian Military-Industrial Complex: Details

May 2, 04:49 PM • 9884 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine took citizens of Togo prisoner, who fought on the side of Russia

May 2, 05:04 PM • 9212 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 9296 views

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

12:59 AM • 6726 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 46718 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 56156 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 74624 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 64879 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 143112 views
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 9462 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 25542 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 17114 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 21930 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 23106 views
Iran may export enriched uranium to Russia amid negotiations with the US - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Iran is considering exporting enriched uranium to Russia as part of nuclear negotiations with the US. Iran has offered to limit uranium enrichment to 3.67% and expand IAEA access to facilities.

Iran may export enriched uranium to Russia amid negotiations with the US - ISW

Iran is considering a plan to leave some of its enriched uranium reserves inside the country and export the rest - possibly to Russia. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as part of the current nuclear negotiations with the United States, Iranian officials have offered to limit the level of uranium enrichment, expand the access of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to nuclear facilities, and limit the size of stockpiles and types of centrifuges.

The proposed limit for uranium enrichment of 3.67 percent is the same as the limit under the 2015 nuclear deal

- indicate in ISW.

Trump prevented Israel from attacking Iran's nuclear facilities – NYT17.04.25, 04:10 • 6463 views

According to analysts, Iran plans to keep the diluted part of its reserves inside the country and export the rest, probably to Russia, which is acting as an intermediary and storing Iranian enriched uranium since March 2025.

"Russia's mediation role in US-Iranian negotiations is unlikely to serve US interests, given Russia's commitment to Iran. Thus, Russia's permanent representative to the UN in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, downplayed concerns, stating that Iran's production of 60 percent enriched uranium "does not pose an arms risk," ISW notes.

Let us remind you

Iran is offering the US to approve a "temporary" nuclear deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff during negotiations in Rome that the conclusion of a final nuclear agreement within the 60-day period proposed by President Trump may not be realistic.

On the eve of US President Donald Trump stated that any country or individual buying oil from Iran will not be able to do business with the US.

Iran to discuss nuclear deal with Britain, France and Germany: date and place announced30.04.25, 15:54 • 7366 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

