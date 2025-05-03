Iran may export enriched uranium to Russia amid negotiations with the US - ISW

Iran is considering a plan to leave some of its enriched uranium reserves inside the country and export the rest - possibly to Russia. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as part of the current nuclear negotiations with the United States, Iranian officials have offered to limit the level of uranium enrichment, expand the access of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to nuclear facilities, and limit the size of stockpiles and types of centrifuges.

The proposed limit for uranium enrichment of 3.67 percent is the same as the limit under the 2015 nuclear deal - indicate in ISW.

According to analysts, Iran plans to keep the diluted part of its reserves inside the country and export the rest, probably to Russia, which is acting as an intermediary and storing Iranian enriched uranium since March 2025.

"Russia's mediation role in US-Iranian negotiations is unlikely to serve US interests, given Russia's commitment to Iran. Thus, Russia's permanent representative to the UN in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, downplayed concerns, stating that Iran's production of 60 percent enriched uranium "does not pose an arms risk," ISW notes.

Let us remind you

Iran is offering the US to approve a "temporary" nuclear deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff during negotiations in Rome that the conclusion of a final nuclear agreement within the 60-day period proposed by President Trump may not be realistic.

On the eve of US President Donald Trump stated that any country or individual buying oil from Iran will not be able to do business with the US.

