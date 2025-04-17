Trump prevented Israel from attacking Iran's nuclear facilities – NYT

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15848 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61647 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163337 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 84000 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 114034 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89547 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141372 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123519 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39004 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62923 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Publications
Exclusives
Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4374 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4144 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10420 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5176 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3280 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43042 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163338 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154613 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141373 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123519 views
Trump prevented Israel from attacking Iran's nuclear facilities – NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

Donald Trump blocked an Israeli strike on Iran to destroy its nuclear facilities. Instead, the US began negotiations with Tehran to limit its nuclear program.

Trump prevented Israel from attacking Iran's nuclear facilities – NYT

Trump prevented Israel from striking Iran. This is reported by The New York Times, reports UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump blocked Israel's intentions to carry out a military operation against Iran aimed at destroying its nuclear facilities.

Israel planned to carry out the attack back in May, considering it a necessary step to deter Iran's nuclear program. At the same time, the implementation of such a scenario required US support and a response from Iran.

However, Trump decided not to allow military developments. Instead, Washington began negotiations with Tehran to limit its nuclear program. The first round of negotiations took place, and the next meeting is scheduled for this Saturday.

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi and US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff held talks in Muscat on Saturday, which became the highest level of negotiations between Iran and the United States on the nuclear program since the failure of the 2015 agreement. They agreed to meet again in seven days.

Iran's leader said that negotiations with the US are going well, but could lead nowhere15.04.25, 21:34 • 5920 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Israel
The New York Times
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
