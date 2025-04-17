Trump prevented Israel from attacking Iran's nuclear facilities – NYT

Trump prevented Israel from striking Iran. This is reported by The New York Times, reports UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump blocked Israel's intentions to carry out a military operation against Iran aimed at destroying its nuclear facilities.

Israel planned to carry out the attack back in May, considering it a necessary step to deter Iran's nuclear program. At the same time, the implementation of such a scenario required US support and a response from Iran.

However, Trump decided not to allow military developments. Instead, Washington began negotiations with Tehran to limit its nuclear program. The first round of negotiations took place, and the next meeting is scheduled for this Saturday.

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi and US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff held talks in Muscat on Saturday, which became the highest level of negotiations between Iran and the United States on the nuclear program since the failure of the 2015 agreement. They agreed to meet again in seven days.

Iran's leader said that negotiations with the US are going well, but could lead nowhere