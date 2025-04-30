Iran to discuss nuclear deal with Britain, France and Germany: date and place announced

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11238 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35627 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65200 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 114831 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69425 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 216022 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160851 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114340 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137477 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107637 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
2m/s
34%
752 mm
Popular news

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 74667 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 75093 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103094 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 50010 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53747 views
Publications

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 28359 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 114833 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103310 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 136529 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 216023 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 1144 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 4948 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 22265 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53916 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 87972 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Iran to discuss nuclear deal with Britain, France and Germany: date and place announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

Rome will host talks between Iran and European countries on a new nuclear deal to replace the 2015 agreement. Iran is ready for dialogue, despite criticism of its previous policies.

Iran to discuss nuclear deal with Britain, France and Germany: date and place announced

Iranian representatives will meet on Friday, May 2, with representatives of three European countries ahead of nuclear talks with the United States. This was reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

The negotiations will take place in Rome: Iranians will meet with representatives of Great Britain, Germany and France. The agenda will include resolving the problem of concluding a new nuclear agreement to replace the already defunct 2015 agreement.

In my opinion, the three European countries have lost their role (in the nuclear issue) due to the wrong policies they have adopted. Of course, we do not want this and are ready to hold negotiations with them in Rome - said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to the Iranian state media.

At the same time, diplomats from Great Britain, Germany and France informed Reuters that it is in their interests to maintain dialogue with Iran and discuss the parameters of a new nuclear agreement.

Let us remind you

Iran offers the US to approve a "temporary" nuclear deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Vitcoff during negotiations in Rome that the conclusion of a final nuclear agreement within the 60-day period proposed by President Trump may not be realistic.

Before that, Araghchi stated that an agreement could be achievable if the Trump administration does not put forward "unrealistic demands".

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Iran
Brent
$62.84
Bitcoin
$95,182.70
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$32.46
Золото
$3,308.16
Ethereum
$1,775.91