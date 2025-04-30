Iran to discuss nuclear deal with Britain, France and Germany: date and place announced

Iranian representatives will meet on Friday, May 2, with representatives of three European countries ahead of nuclear talks with the United States. This was reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

The negotiations will take place in Rome: Iranians will meet with representatives of Great Britain, Germany and France. The agenda will include resolving the problem of concluding a new nuclear agreement to replace the already defunct 2015 agreement.

In my opinion, the three European countries have lost their role (in the nuclear issue) due to the wrong policies they have adopted. Of course, we do not want this and are ready to hold negotiations with them in Rome - said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to the Iranian state media.

At the same time, diplomats from Great Britain, Germany and France informed Reuters that it is in their interests to maintain dialogue with Iran and discuss the parameters of a new nuclear agreement.

Let us remind you

Iran offers the US to approve a "temporary" nuclear deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Vitcoff during negotiations in Rome that the conclusion of a final nuclear agreement within the 60-day period proposed by President Trump may not be realistic.

Before that, Araghchi stated that an agreement could be achievable if the Trump administration does not put forward "unrealistic demands".