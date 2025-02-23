Zelensky: russia has launched the largest attack since Iranian drones began hitting Ukraine

"On the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Russia inflicted the largest kamikaze drone strike on Ukraine in the entire war." This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Every day, our people are resisting aerial terror. On the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale war, Russia used 267 attack drones against Ukraine. The largest attack since Iranian drones started hitting Ukrainian cities and villages - said the Head of State.

Over the past week, the enemy launched almost 1150 drones, over 1400 guided aerial bombs and 35 missiles of various types.

Despite the enormous pressure from the air, Ukrainian defense forces are holding off attacks on a daily basis, with aircraft, anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare and mobile fire teams.

I thank each and every one of you who repel such attacks on a daily basis: aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces. I am grateful to those who are on the ground saving people from the consequences of the shelling: State Emergency Service, medics, national police - Zelensky thanked.

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of strengthening the air defense system and further support from international partners. According to him, joint efforts of Europe, the United States and all allies can bring Ukraine closer to a just peace.

The war is on. Absolutely everyone who is able to help with air defense needs to work to strengthen the protection of human life. We need to do our best to bring a lasting and just peace to Ukraine. This is possible in the unity of all partners - we need the strength of the whole of Europe, the strength of America, the strength of everyone who wants a lasting peace - the Ukrainian leader added.

Ukraine repels drone attack: 138 enemy UAVs destroyed