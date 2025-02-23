ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Zelensky: russia has launched the largest attack since Iranian drones began hitting Ukraine

Zelensky: russia has launched the largest attack since Iranian drones began hitting Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59713 views

On the eve of the third anniversary of the invasion, Russia attacked Ukraine with 267 kamikaze drones. During the week, the enemy launched about 1150 drones, more than 1400 guided bombs and 35 missiles.

"On the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Russia inflicted the largest kamikaze drone strike on Ukraine in the entire war." This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Every day, our people are resisting aerial terror. On the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale war, Russia used 267 attack drones against Ukraine. The largest attack since Iranian drones started hitting Ukrainian cities and villages

- said the Head of State.

Over the past week, the enemy launched almost 1150 drones, over 1400 guided aerial bombs and 35 missiles of various types. 

Despite the enormous pressure from the air, Ukrainian defense forces are holding off attacks on a daily basis, with aircraft, anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare and mobile fire teams.

I thank each and every one of you who repel such attacks on a daily basis: aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces. I am grateful to those who are on the ground saving people from the consequences of the shelling: State Emergency Service, medics, national police 

- Zelensky thanked.

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of strengthening the air defense system and further support from international partners. According to him, joint efforts of Europe, the United States and all allies can bring Ukraine closer to a just peace.

The war is on. Absolutely everyone who is able to help with air defense needs to work to strengthen the protection of human life. We need to do our best to bring a lasting and just peace to Ukraine. This is possible in the unity of all partners - we need the strength of the whole of Europe, the strength of America, the strength of everyone who wants a lasting peace 

- the Ukrainian leader added.

Ukraine repels drone attack: 138 enemy UAVs destroyed23.02.25, 09:11 • 28522 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

