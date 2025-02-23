Ukraine repels drone attack: 138 enemy UAVs destroyed

On the night of February 23, 2025, Ukraine suffered one of the largest air attacks, during which air defense destroyed 138 enemy UAVs. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, terrorists used 267 Shahed attack drones and various types of imitation drones from the territory of the aggressor and the temporarily occupied Crimea. In addition, three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched from the Crimean peninsula.

To date, 138 attack drones have been officially confirmed to have been destroyed in 12 regions of the country, including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Dnipro.

119 enemy imitation drones disappeared from the radar without causing any damage. At the same time, three drones changed their course in the direction of Belarus, and another returned to the aggressor.

Despite significant air defense efforts, the enemy struck in Dnipropetrovs'k, Odesa, Poltava, Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, causing damage to infrastructure and threatening civilians.

