Ukraine repels drone attack: 138 enemy UAVs destroyed

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 21350 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 40645 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 80546 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 48107 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110472 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 97059 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112019 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116601 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149024 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115121 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 90651 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 46952 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105629 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 58378 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 41084 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 80546 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110472 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149024 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139944 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172441 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 16610 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 41084 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132699 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134585 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163051 views
Ukraine repels drone attack: 138 enemy UAVs destroyed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28472 views

On the night of February 23, 2025, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 138 of 267 enemy Shahed drones and imitators. Despite the successful interception, the enemy struck in five regions of Ukraine.

On the night of February 23, 2025, Ukraine suffered one of the largest air attacks, during which air defense destroyed 138 enemy UAVs. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, terrorists used 267 Shahed attack drones and various types of imitation drones from the territory of the aggressor and the temporarily occupied Crimea. In addition, three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched from the Crimean peninsula.

To date, 138 attack drones have been officially confirmed to have been destroyed in 12 regions of the country, including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Dnipro.

119 enemy imitation drones disappeared from the radar without causing any damage. At the same time, three drones changed their course in the direction of Belarus, and another returned to the aggressor.

Despite significant air defense efforts, the enemy struck in Dnipropetrovs'k, Odesa, Poltava, Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, causing damage to infrastructure and threatening civilians.

Large-scale drone attack: where the alarm was sounded and explosions were heard22.02.25, 22:47 • 68519 views

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising