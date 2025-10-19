$41.640.00
Iran officially terminated the 2015 nuclear deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Iran announced the termination of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which limited its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Iran's Foreign Ministry announced the termination of all provisions of the agreement, while emphasizing its commitment to diplomacy.

Iran officially terminated the 2015 nuclear deal

Iran has announced the termination of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which provided for the limitation of Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

From now on, all provisions of the 2015 agreement, including restrictions on Iran's nuclear program and related mechanisms, are considered terminated.

- the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

At the same time, the ministry emphasized that the country "strongly expresses its commitment to diplomacy."

The agreement, signed in Vienna by Iran, China, Great Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States, aimed to end a years-long diplomatic conflict and open a new era in relations between Iran and the West.

"The foreign ministers of Great Britain, France, and Germany stated that they would continue to seek 'a new diplomatic solution to ensure that Iran never obtains nuclear weapons.' EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas noted that sanctions 'should not be the end of diplomacy' and that 'a lasting solution to the Iranian nuclear problem can only be achieved through negotiations,'" the report says.

Recall

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the country is ready to end the nuclear confrontation with the West. He called for an end to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East through dialogue.

Vita Zelenetska

