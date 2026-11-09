Iran gave the United States two days "to think it over"

Iran is calling on the U.S. administration to take up Tehran’s offer of talks and an end to the war on all fronts. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote this on the social network X, reports UNN.

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He warned of a tough military response if the fighting continues.

American voters have made their choice. Now it is time for the White House to make its choice. Our two-day offer remains valid: fulfill the necessary conditions, including ending the war on all fronts, and you will see the result. Or choose war — and you will see our vigilant, battle-hardened warriors unleash hell upon you - Araghchi noted.

We would like to remind you

The day before, White House chief Donald Trump stated that it was "very unlikely" he would have to order the U.S. military to return to war with Iran as long as there was progress in talks on Tehran’s nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Vance is leading behind-the-scenes efforts to advance a new deal with Iran - Axios