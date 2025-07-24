$41.770.05
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:24 PM • 12471 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 30393 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 20448 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 20313 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 52372 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 89561 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 57687 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86127 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 180610 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 150496 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Tags
Authors
International Self-Care Day, Financial Worker's Day in Ukraine, World BDSM Day: what is celebrated in the world on July 24 24 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

July 24 marks International Self-Care Day, established in 2011, and World BDSM Day, which originated thanks to the Rosas Cinco club in Barcelona. In Ukraine, this day celebrates Financial Worker's Day, established in 2021, and today is also the birthday of instant coffee and the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Boris and Gleb.

International Self-Care Day, Financial Worker's Day in Ukraine, World BDSM Day: what is celebrated in the world on July 24

Today, July 24, all willing residents of our planet can join the International Self-Care Day, and on this day, World BDSM Day is also celebrated, and in Ukraine - Financial Worker's Day in Ukraine, writes UNN.

International Self-Care Day

The event was launched in 2011 and is dedicated to the fact that a person, through physical exercises, healthy eating, absence of bad habits, moderate use of over-the-counter medicines, is able to maintain their health at an appropriate level and prevent the development of serious diseases.

The medical concept of self-care was initiated in the 1960s at the Esalen Institute in California. There, within the framework of this concept, the emphasis was placed on alternative medicine and yoga.

In the 1960s, this institution became an intellectual center for discussing new approaches to healthcare with an emphasis on alternative medicine and yoga.

In 1977, the concept was supported at the level of the World Health Organization.

The discussion primarily concerned people with mental disorders, the elderly, and people with physical disabilities. For them, self-care became a manifestation of a certain independence, which in turn improved their psycho-emotional state.

The concept also became relevant for overcoming post-traumatic psychological disorders in people whose work involves serious emotional stress.

Myths about panic attacks debunked: Olena Zelenska's "How are you?" program reveals the truth23.07.25, 16:06 • 4392 views

Cousins Day

Also today, you can join Cousins Day. The event was launched in the USA, but quickly became popular in many countries around the world.

Cousins often become our first friends, forming bonds in childhood that can last a lifetime.

Family came under pressure because brothers served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: another Ukrainian teenager returned from occupation11.07.25, 21:01 • 5205 views

World BDSM Day

World BDSM Day, celebrated annually on July 24, owes its existence to a very famous BDSM club in Barcelona, Rosas Cinco Club. The club was founded in 2003 by Swiss BDSM enthusiast Kurt Walter Fischer.

World BDSM Day is celebrated in various ways, and the Rosas Cinco club organizes multi-day events leading up to July 24. These events include conferences, concerts, shows, and other artistic performances. The goal is to overcome taboos and correct misconceptions about BDSM.

In recent years, BDSM has gained significant popularity and interest in society, partly due to its portrayal in the media, culture, and art. In particular, in the very popular trilogy of books and films "Fifty Shades of Grey." The Internet has also played a significant role in this growing interest, providing people with a platform to explore and learn about the topic, discovering an unfamiliar but attractive sexual world.

Zelenskyy responded to the petition for decriminalization of pornography: the decision rests with the Verkhovna Rada08.07.25, 19:10 • 2255 views

Financial Worker's Day in Ukraine

Every year on July 24, Ukraine celebrates Financial Worker's Day - a professional holiday established in accordance with a presidential decree, approved by the government on September 15, 2021.

The Ministry of Finance initiated the introduction of the new holiday, developing a draft decree to honor the dedicated work of financiers and their contribution to the development of the country's financial system. This holiday is intended to increase the prestige of the profession and draw attention to the importance of the work of financial workers in ensuring economic stability.

The date July 24 was not chosen by chance. On this day, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine honors the memory of Saint Equal-to-the-Apostles Olga, who had a significant influence on the historical development of our state. Thus, this day combines tradition and modernity, emphasizing the importance of spiritual and professional values.

PrivatBank case: SAP announced the completion of the investigation against Kolomoisky and five other individuals23.07.25, 15:47 • 64217 views

Instant Coffee Birthday

Also, July 24 is considered the Birthday of instant coffee. It was on this day in 1938 that Nestle began mass production of this beverage.

The first to propose instant coffee technology in 1909 was American chemist George Louis Washington, who even began producing it in small quantities.

Doctor: Ground coffee may contain microscopic cockroach particles14.01.25, 22:15 • 38102 views

Church holiday

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Boris and Gleb.

Boris and Gleb were the younger sons of Prince Volodymyr of Kyivan Rus. After his death, another son, Sviatopolk, seized the Kyiv throne. It is believed that he ordered the killing of his half-brothers Boris and Gleb.

A few years later, Sviatopolk was overthrown by Yaroslav the Wise. Boris and Gleb were canonized in 1071.

First OCU service took place in the caves of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra23.07.25, 16:43 • 5618 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
World Health Organization
United States
Ukraine
