Zelenskyy responded to the petition for decriminalization of pornography: the decision rests with the Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to an electronic petition regarding the decriminalization of adult content production, which garnered over 25,000 signatures. The response states that the regulation of relevant norms falls within the powers of the Verkhovna Rada. At the same time, the proposals voiced in the petition have been forwarded for further consideration, writes UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

The Constitution of Ukraine stipulates that the sole legislative body in Ukraine is the parliament – the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, whose exclusive powers include, in particular, the adoption of laws (Articles 75, 76, paragraph 3 of part one of Article 85). Currently, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is considering the draft Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the improvement of its certain provisions on criminal offenses against public order and morality" (reg. No. 12191 of 11.11.2024), which proposes to set out Article 301 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in a new version and establish criminal liability exclusively for importing into Ukraine works, images or other objects of a pornographic nature, film and video products, computer programs of a pornographic nature for the purpose of their sale or distribution to minors or their production, storage, transportation or other movement for the same purpose, or their sale or distribution to minors - the post says.

At the same time, as indicated, the proposals outlined in the electronic petition have already been sent to the Verkhovna Rada. They will be considered during the processing of this draft law.

Recall

An electronic petition for the decriminalization of pornography, created by OnlyFans model Svitlana Dvornikova, has collected over 25,000 signatures. The author urges the President to support draft law No. 12191, which aims to legalize adult content through amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

She claims that over five years of activity on the OnlyFans platform, she paid over 40 million hryvnias in taxes to the state budget. Despite this, a criminal case was opened against her under Article 301 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the import, production, or distribution of pornography.