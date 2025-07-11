Family came under pressure because brothers served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: another Ukrainian teenager returned from occupation

Another Ukrainian teenager was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory. This was reported by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

The 17-year-old boy grew up in a village that Russian troops captured in the first days of the full-scale war. Since his brothers served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the entire family was under constant pressure: they were watched, searched, and threatened. When he was approaching adulthood, there was a threat of forced conscription into the Russian army - Yermak reported.

Zelenskyy invited the Pope to Ukraine and discussed the return of children

According to him, "today the boy is finally safe, plans to enter an educational institution and no longer lives in fear for his life."

Ukraine counts on partners' help in returning children - Zelenskyy