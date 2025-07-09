Zelenskyy invited the Pope to Ukraine and discussed the return of children

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican, discussed ending Russian aggression, the Holy See's efforts to return Ukrainian children, and invited the pontiff to visit Ukraine, as he announced on social media on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Invited the Pope to visit Ukraine - Zelenskyy wrote.

The President expressed gratitude for the meeting and a "very thorough conversation with Pope Leo XIV." "We appreciate all the support and every prayer for peace in Ukraine," he emphasized.

Pope Leo XIV greeted Ukrainian pilgrims and called for peace

On the meeting of leaders in the Vatican to end Russian aggression

"The proposal for meetings at the leadership level in the Vatican to stop Russian aggression and achieve stable, lasting, and true peace remains open and absolutely possible. Currently, only Moscow rejects this proposal, as well as all other peace proposals," the President noted.

According to him, "we will continue to build global solidarity so that diplomacy can still work."

About Ukrainian children

"I especially thanked the Pope for supporting Ukrainian children, particularly those returned from Russian captivity. Ukrainian children have the opportunity for rehabilitation and recreation in Italy, and such hospitality and sincerity are extremely important. Today, we discussed further Vatican efforts to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," the President noted.

Zelenskyy also reported that he told His Holiness about the respect in Ukrainian society for the figure of Andrey Sheptytsky, his actions, including saving Jews during World War II and defending the Christian faith. "We hope that Metropolitan Sheptytsky's contribution and merits will receive due recognition," Zelenskyy noted.

The Pontiff confirmed to Zelenskyy the Vatican's readiness to host representatives of Ukraine and Russia for possible negotiations