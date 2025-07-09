The Pontiff confirmed to Zelenskyy the Vatican's readiness to host representatives of Ukraine and Russia for possible negotiations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV. During the meeting, they discussed the war, as well as peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, which the Vatican could host.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Holy See.

Details

As stated in the message, the conversation was dedicated to efforts aimed at ending military actions and finding a just and lasting solution to the war in Ukraine. The Pope expressed sorrow for the victims of the war and assured the Ukrainian people of his prayers and constant closeness.

The Holy Father also encouraged efforts aimed at freeing prisoners and returning children who were separated from their families. He confirmed the Vatican's readiness to host representatives of Ukraine and Russia in the Vatican for possible negotiations. - the message says.

President Zelenskyy thanked the Pope and the Vatican for their support, especially on the issue of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war.

This is a very important issue. We talked about it. Of course, we want peace, we want the war to end. We very much hope that the Vatican and His Holiness will help provide a venue for a high-level leaders' meeting to end this war. - Zelenskyy said.

