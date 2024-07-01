International criminals have no place in international bodies: Russia was not elected to the UN Economic and Social Council
Kyiv • UNN
According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia was not elected to ECOSOC, one of the six main UN bodies, which shows that international criminals have no place in international bodies.
Russia failed to be elected to ECOSOC, the United Nations Economic and Social Council, one of the six main UN bodies. This vote demonstrates that international criminals have no place in international bodies. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.
"Today, the 26th round of voting ended, in which Russia failed to be elected to ECOSOC, one of the six main UN bodies.
This vote once again demonstrates that Russia can hit the wall as many times as it wants, but the result will remain the same: international criminals have no place in international bodies," Kuleba said.
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized that "our commitment to the goals and principles of the UN Charter remains unwavering.
"We continue to advance these goals with the unwavering support of our international partners," he summarized.