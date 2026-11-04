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Interceptors for "Patriots" and Drone Deals were discussed — Zelenskyy revealed details of his conversation with Witkoff and Kushner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Zelenskyy discussed preparations for trilateral negotiations and strengthening Ukraine's air defense with Witkoff and Kushner. The discussion included interceptors for Patriot and Drone Deals.

Interceptors for "Patriots" and Drone Deals were discussed — Zelenskyy revealed details of his conversation with Witkoff and Kushner
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of his conversation with U.S. presidential special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Interceptors for "Patriots" and Drone Deals were also discussed, reports UNN.

We spoke in great detail with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for an hour and a half. We are preparing for a trilateral format at the team level between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia—already in less than a week 

The President added that today there was also a substantive meeting in Brussels involving our team, the American team, the EU, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, NATO, the World Bank, and representatives of the global business community regarding postwar reconstruction. There will also be a meeting in Brussels tomorrow on security guarantees for Ukraine. The pace of the negotiations needs to be as intensive as possible in order to end this war as soon as possible. Ukraine is ready to take the necessary steps and has submitted its proposals to the American side. 

Prosperity Plan for Ukraine and funding for 2027 — Umerov spoke about two important meetings in Brussels04.11.26, 20:59 • 11051 view

An important priority is air defense. We discussed this as well. Interceptors for "Patriots" are needed to protect lives from Russian strikes. We must continue working on each of the bilateral tracks with America, in particular the Drone Deals format. Ukraine is grateful to the United States for supporting Ukraine's independence, our people, and diplomatic efforts. There is no alternative to peace, and postwar security guarantees must be truly rock-solid. We are working toward this! Glory to Ukraine! 

- Zelenskyy concluded.

We remind you

The Ukrainian delegation will hold talks in Brussels on November 4–5 with representatives of the United States, the EU, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and NATO regarding security guarantees and Ukraine's economic recovery after the war.

Antonina Tumanova

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