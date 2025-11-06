Not enough pressure: Zelenskyy calls on the West to strengthen sanctions and use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, recalling another restless night due to Russian attacks, emphasized that Moscow must finally realize the seriousness of Europe's "self-defense," so tariff and sanctions work must continue, and frozen Russian assets must work for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the President of Ukraine on the social network.

Details

In a morning address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russian military forces attacked Ukrainian cities with 135 attack UAVs.

Since yesterday evening, they have been hitting Dnipropetrovsk region. Eight people were injured in an attack on the city of Kamianske, a residential building and railway infrastructure were damaged. - Zelenskyy said.

"5 people were rescued from under the rubble. Thank you," the president added, noting the work of rescuers.

In the context of another terrorist attack by the enemy, President Zelenskyy noted that the West must continue to press in countering Russian aggression.

The fact that the Russians continue to hit energy and civilians once again shows that the pressure is not enough now. It is very important that America, Europe, and the G7 continue their sanctions and tariff work on Russian energy trade and finance. - Zelenskyy noted.

According to the President of Ukraine, Moscow "must finally realize Europe's seriousness about self-defense."

It is time to make a decision on frozen Russian assets. The political will is already there, and we expect a prompt implementation of the technical solution. It is absolutely fair that the aggressor's money should work to protect against its war. - the President of Ukraine reported

Recall

Yesterday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the military, as well as the head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk, on the situation at the front, particularly in Pokrovsk, where the Defense Forces continue to destroy the occupiers.

