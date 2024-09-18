Instagram introduces new privacy features for teens

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107575 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111816 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181137 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144877 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147490 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140634 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189274 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112224 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179059 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104826 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 41984 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 99824 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 70584 views

February 28, 07:40 PM • 70584 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
February 28, 08:14 PM • 43942 views

February 28, 08:14 PM • 43942 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 61286 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181137 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 181137 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189274 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189274 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179059 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206247 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 194966 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194966 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 145716 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145716 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145319 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149735 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 140918 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140918 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157571 views
Instagram introduces new privacy features for teens

Instagram introduces new privacy features for teens

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19515 views

Meta is introducing new privacy and parental control settings for Instagram accounts of users under the age of 18. The changes include automatic private accounts, interaction restrictions, and time limits.

Meta Platforms has announced the launch of new privacy and parental control settings for Instagram accounts of users under the age of 18 to address growing concerns about the negative impact of social media, Reuters reports UNN.

Details

According to the company, all designated Instagram accounts will automatically be transferred to "Teen Accounts", which will be private by default. Users of such accounts will be able to receive messages and tags only from those they follow or are already connected with, and the settings for sensitive content will be set to the most limited level.

Users under the age of 16 will be able to change settings only with parental permission. Parents will also receive a set of tools to monitor who their children interact with and limit the use of the app.

Meta's decision comes amidst numerous studies linking social media use to increased levels of depression, anxiety, and learning disabilities, especially among younger users.

Meta, ByteDance's TikTok, and Google's YouTube are already facing hundreds of lawsuits filed on behalf of children and school districts over social media addiction. Last year, 33 US states, including California and New York, sued the company for misleading the public about the dangers of its platforms.

The largest platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, allow users aged 13 and older to register.

Addendum

Meta's decision comes three years after the company abandoned the development of a teen version of Instagram under pressure from lawmakers and advocacy groups who expressed concerns about safety.

In July, the U.S. Senate advanced two bills on Internet safety - the Children's Internet Safety Act and the Children's and Adolescents' Online Privacy Protection Act - that would hold social media companies accountable for the impact of their platforms on children and adolescents.

As part of the update, Instagram users under the age of 18 will be notified to close the app after 60 minutes of use each day. Accounts will also have a default "sleep" mode that will turn off notifications at night.

Meta said that teen accounts will be activated within 60 days in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, and in the European Union later this year. Teens around the world will start receiving teen accounts in January.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

TechnologiesNews from social networks
tiktokTikTok
californiaCalifornia
australiaAustralia
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
youtubeYouTube
facebookFacebook
instagramInstagram
googleGoogle

Contact us about advertising