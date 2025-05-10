India-Pakistan War: Explosions heard in Jammu and Kashmir after ceasefire

$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
02:21 PM • 3850 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

10:49 AM • 11864 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 20341 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 36314 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 61628 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 49354 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 65498 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 71619 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63154 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65745 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Publications
Exclusives
The "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" station has resumed its work in Kyiv

May 10, 07:32 AM • 5860 views

After a month of living together, the guy stole 300,000 hryvnias from the girl and took a taxi to Odesa

May 10, 07:44 AM • 9726 views

Trump is clearly losing patience with Putin - German Chancellor

May 10, 09:50 AM • 3748 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

11:35 AM • 4316 views

The US, Ukraine, and Europe have set 22 conditions for Putin to cease fire - Media

12:30 PM • 4818 views
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 19013 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 129088 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 142268 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 125474 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 186808 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

11:35 AM • 4350 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 61628 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 42244 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 49352 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 57987 views
India-Pakistan War: Explosions heard in Jammu and Kashmir after ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

Explosions were heard in Jammu and Kashmir after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Residents heard shells flying, there is no information about casualties and destruction.

India-Pakistan War: Explosions heard in Jammu and Kashmir after ceasefire

On Saturday, May 10, explosions rang out in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. This happened after the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, reports Sky News, UNN reports.

Details

According to media reports, residents of the state saw and heard shells flying and explosions in the sky. There are no reports of deaths, injuries, or destruction yet.

Additionally

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar confirmed the cessation of hostilities with India. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the cessation of shelling.

Prior to that, US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a complete ceasefire. This happened after negotiations mediated by the United States.

Context

India and Pakistan have had strained relations since 1947 due to the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory. In the second half of the twentieth century, there were three major wars and a series of armed conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

Recently, an attack on tourists occurred in the Jammu and Kashmir region, resulting in the death of 26 people. The "Kashmir Resistance" group claimed responsibility, calling the victims agents.

India and Pakistan have announced a mutual suspension of visas and the deportation of certain categories of citizens from their territories.

Let us remind you

The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. It is reported that the Indian armed forces have launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed and 46 were injured.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian charge d'affaires and protested to him over the hostilities. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Pakistan's actions: they stated that the missile strikes were carried out to stop planned terrorist attacks.

Also, UNN reported that a large-scale air battle took place between India and Pakistan, involving 125 fighter jets. At the same time, the plane of neither side went beyond the airspace of its country.

On Saturday, May 10, the Government of Pakistan announced the start of a large-scale military operation "Bunyan un Marsoos" in response to actions by India.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
