India-Pakistan War: Explosions heard in Jammu and Kashmir after ceasefire

On Saturday, May 10, explosions rang out in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. This happened after the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, reports Sky News, UNN reports.

Details

According to media reports, residents of the state saw and heard shells flying and explosions in the sky. There are no reports of deaths, injuries, or destruction yet.

Additionally

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar confirmed the cessation of hostilities with India. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the cessation of shelling.

Prior to that, US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a complete ceasefire. This happened after negotiations mediated by the United States.

Context

India and Pakistan have had strained relations since 1947 due to the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory. In the second half of the twentieth century, there were three major wars and a series of armed conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

Recently, an attack on tourists occurred in the Jammu and Kashmir region, resulting in the death of 26 people. The "Kashmir Resistance" group claimed responsibility, calling the victims agents.

India and Pakistan have announced a mutual suspension of visas and the deportation of certain categories of citizens from their territories.

Let us remind you

The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. It is reported that the Indian armed forces have launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed and 46 were injured.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian charge d'affaires and protested to him over the hostilities. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Pakistan's actions: they stated that the missile strikes were carried out to stop planned terrorist attacks.

Also, UNN reported that a large-scale air battle took place between India and Pakistan, involving 125 fighter jets. At the same time, the plane of neither side went beyond the airspace of its country.

On Saturday, May 10, the Government of Pakistan announced the start of a large-scale military operation "Bunyan un Marsoos" in response to actions by India.