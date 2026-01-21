India cuts Russian oil purchases, increases imports from Middle East - Reuters

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 3972 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 13244 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 11633 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 14993 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 34588 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 54730 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 47345 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 77359 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 40847 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 64460 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nausėda: Greenland dispute overshadows war in Ukraine and plays into Russia's handsJanuary 21, 03:33 AM • 11283 views
Pentagon plans to reduce its participation in NATO structures - WPJanuary 21, 04:04 AM • 8558 views
Trump's plane made an emergency landing en route to Davos due to electrical wiring issuesJanuary 21, 04:33 AM • 18662 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 17874 views
Republicans begin to resist Trump's Greenland push - FT08:33 AM • 16627 views
Publications
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 3948 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 5314 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 13231 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 42118 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 77355 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Greenland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 5314 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 17896 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 21130 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 27105 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 27861 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

India cuts Russian oil purchases, increases imports from Middle East - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Indian refiners are changing their oil import strategy, reducing purchases from Russia and increasing supplies from the Middle East. This could help New Delhi conclude a trade deal with the United States and lower tariffs.

India cuts Russian oil purchases, increases imports from Middle East - Reuters

Indian oil refining companies are reviewing their oil import strategies to reduce purchases from their main supplier, Russia, and increase imports from the Middle East, which could help New Delhi conclude a trade agreement with the United States and lower tariffs. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, after the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, India became the largest buyer of discounted Russian oil, but this trade drew criticism from Western countries, which imposed sanctions on Russia's energy sector, stating that oil revenues help finance the war.

The shift away from Russian oil comes as Middle Eastern countries, taking advantage of increased production quotas from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), are providing global markets with ample supply, mitigating the impact on prices.

Indian refiners reduce purchases of Russian oil

Indian refineries began to reduce purchases of Russian oil after discussions at a government meeting on accelerating a trade agreement with the United States, three sources from the refining industry said. The Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of India collects weekly data on purchases of Russian and American oil, Reuters sources said.

India's largest refinery claims to have stopped buying Russian oil07.01.26, 02:42 • 4545 views

Recently, state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) concluded one-year tenders for the purchase of oil from Iraq (Basrah) and Oman from the trader Trafigura and is looking for Murban oil from the UAE through a separate tender, anonymous sources said. From April, Trafigura will supply four shipments of Omani oil quarterly at a discount of 75 cents per barrel from Dubai prices and one shipment of Basrah Medium at a discount of 40 cents per barrel from the official selling price, two traders said. BPCL and the Indian Ministry of Petroleum did not respond to Reuters' requests.

Double duty as punishment for Russian oil purchases

The United States, seeking to reduce its trade deficit with India, last year doubled import duties on Indian goods to 50% in response to large purchases of Russian oil. State-owned Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL), and private HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd have already stopped buying Russian oil. India's imports of Russian oil in December fell to a two-year low, while OPEC's share of supplies reached an 11-month high.

In addition to the Middle East, Indian refiners have increased purchases from Africa and South America. They are also increasing purchases of American oil to partially replace Russian oil and reduce the trade deficit with Washington, and are also looking for oil from Venezuela.

Merz expects EU-India free trade agreement to be signed by end of January12.01.26, 12:59 • 3911 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
OPEC
Venezuela
Iraq
India
South America
Africa
Oman
United Arab Emirates
United States
Ukraine