India becomes the second largest supplier of banned technologies to Russia - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
According to Bloomberg, exports of prohibited goods from India to Russia have increased significantly, reaching $95 million in July. Almost one-fifth of sensitive technologies for the Russian military-industrial complex come through India.
India has moved into second place among the largest suppliers of critical technologies to Russia. This shows the difficulty of trying to suppress exports that fuel President Vladimir Putin's military machine. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.
Details
Indian exports of banned items such as microchips, circuits, and machine tools exceeded $60 million in April and May, roughly doubling from the previous months of the year, and jumping to $95 million in July, sources said. India is now only ahead of China.
According to some interlocutors, what frustrates Ukraine's allies the most is that envoys who raise this issue do not receive answers from their Indian counterparts. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment when asked to comment on the statistics.
According to the latest data, almost one-fifth of the sensitive technologies entering the Russian military-industrial complex came through India, sources said.
The latest findings underscore the difficulties the United States and its allies have faced in trying to limit Russia's ability to fight in Ukraine two and a half years after Putin's forces invaded. Exports of most of these dual-use items directly to russia are prohibited, so moscow buys them from third countries - sometimes from unwitting subsidiaries of western firms or networks of intermediaries.
The United States and the European Union have focused most of their efforts on the list of technologies contained in Russian weapons or necessary for their development.
While the allies are working to limit some of these routes - for example, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, which have been two major transshipment points - new hubs are emerging. Among them, according to the interlocutors, are India, Malaysia and Thailand.
