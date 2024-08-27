Modi calls Putin after visit to Kyiv

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi said he shared his thoughts from his recent visit to Ukraine and reaffirmed India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict, UNN reports.

Today I spoke with President Putin. We discussed measures to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership. Exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my thoughts on my recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India's firm commitment to support an early, sustainable and peaceful resolution of the conflict - Modi wrote in X.

The Kremlin confirmed the call. "Putin is working in the Kremlin today. Earlier, just an hour ago, Putin had an international phone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Mr. Modi," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a press conference, without specifying the topic of the conversation, RosSIA reported.

Earlier, Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden.

