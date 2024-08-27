Biden and Modi discuss war in Ukraine after Indian PM's visit

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed Russia's war against Ukraine after Modi's visit to Kyiv, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Modi posted online that he had discussed the situation in Ukraine with Biden by phone and "reiterated India's full support for the early return of peace and stability."

The White House issued a separate statement saying that Biden praised Modi's recent visit to Poland and Ukraine and that both leaders expressed "support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law based on the UN Charter.

The two also discussed the situation in Bangladesh, where protests led to the ouster of former leader Sheikh Hasina earlier this month. Modi said the two leaders emphasized "the need for early restoration of normalcy and security to minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Last week, Modi visited Ukraine as part of the first visit by an Indian prime minister in Ukraine's modern history. This happened at an unstable moment in the war started by Russia in February 2022, the newspaper notes.

Modi called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sit down with Russia to end the war and offered to help bring peace.

Modi's visit to Ukraine followed his visit to Russia in July, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the same day that a deadly Russian missile strike hit a children's hospital. The U.S. State Department said the visit raised concerns about India's ties to Russia.

Moscow has been a major arms supplier to India since the Soviet era. In recent years, Washington has been trying to interest New Delhi to counter China's influence.