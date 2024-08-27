Biden and Modi discuss war in Ukraine after Indian PM's visit

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 54810 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 65316 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 37110 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 94843 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 73614 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202548 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200406 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188889 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215537 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203507 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 24328 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150837 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150035 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154061 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144952 views
Biden and Modi discuss war in Ukraine after Indian PM's visit

Biden and Modi discuss war in Ukraine after Indian PM's visit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22921 views

The US President and the Indian Prime Minister had a phone conversation about the situation in Ukraine after Modi's visit to Kyiv. The leaders expressed support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law.

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed Russia's war against Ukraine after Modi's visit to Kyiv, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Modi posted online that he had discussed the situation in Ukraine with Biden by phone and "reiterated India's full support for the early return of peace and stability." 

The White House issued a separate statement saying that Biden praised Modi's recent visit to Poland and Ukraine and that both leaders expressed "support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law based on the UN Charter.

The two also discussed the situation in Bangladesh, where protests led to the ouster of former leader Sheikh Hasina earlier this month. Modi said the two leaders emphasized "the need for early restoration of normalcy and security to minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Addendum

Last week, Modi visited Ukraine as part of the first visit by an Indian prime minister in Ukraine's modern history. This happened at an unstable moment in the war started by Russia in February 2022, the newspaper notes.

Modi called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sit down with Russia to end the war and offered to help bring peace.

Modi's visit to Ukraine followed his visit to Russia in July, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the same day that a deadly Russian missile strike hit a children's hospital. The U.S. State Department said the visit raised concerns about India's ties to Russia.

Moscow has been a major arms supplier to India since the Soviet era. In recent years, Washington has been trying to interest New Delhi to counter China's influence.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

