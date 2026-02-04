$43.190.22
Increased risks for train movement in certain directions - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has updated information regarding train movements, indicating increased risks in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia directions due to the threat of missile and drone attacks. Bus detours and transfers have been organized in these areas to ensure passenger safety.

Increased risks for train movement in certain directions - Ukrzaliznytsia

On Wednesday, February 4, Ukrzaliznytsia announced the operational status of train traffic in certain regions. The company noted that certain railway sections remain high-risk areas due to the threat of Russian missile and drone attacks. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

In the Kharkiv direction, the Lozova - Barvinkove - Kramatorsk section remains a high-risk area. Passengers in this direction are asked to use the bus bypass - a connection has been organized for this purpose.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, enhanced threat monitoring continues. Today, the basic plan is bus transfers between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

Passengers traveling to Synelnykove or Zaporizhzhia are asked to follow the instructions of the train crew and station staff before arriving in Dnipro. Those departing from Zaporizhzhia or Synelnykove should carefully monitor messages in the application and announcements at the station. If the security situation allows, we may selectively allow trains to pass (as on Sunday). But the priority remains unchanged - the safety of passengers and railway workers

- the message says.

In the Sumy direction, the Russians continue to shell Konotop. But train traffic there is currently maintained.

Ukrzaliznytsia monitoring groups are working in an enhanced mode. In case of a direct UAV threat, forced stops near shelters are possible

- Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

Recall

In Kharkiv, the situation after the Russian attack, which damaged the thermal power plant and substations, was classified as a local-level man-made emergency.

Yevhen Ustimenko

