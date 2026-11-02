Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: Crowd pelted police with eggs

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, local residents pelted the police with eggs and verbally attacked Oleksandr Pivnenko, commander of the National Guard, reports UNN.

Details

A UNN correspondent at the scene reports that the crowd pelted the police with eggs after they arrived at a house where people were allegedly being illegally detained.

Oleksandr Pivnenko, commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, who arrived at the scene, confirmed that servicemen were inside the house near which people had gathered; they had been caught after leaving their unit without authorization.

After that, Pivnenko was subjected to obscene verbal abuse.

Recall

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region, a female medic and a law enforcement officer were allowed into a house where, according to local residents, hostages were being held.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region, people attempted to storm the gate in order to enter the yard of a house where people may have been illegally detained.