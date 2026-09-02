Incident between the SBU and the DIU — video of the shooting spreads online

A video of a "shootout" between SBU and HUR personnel in Kyiv is spreading online, reports UNN.

Details

The recording shows that a verbal altercation and scuffle first broke out, followed by gunshots.

In addition

As reported by the head of the HUR special unit "Tyur," which includes the "Russian Volunteer Corps," HUR's combat commander was "kidnapped in broad daylight" by SBU personnel and held without official charges. According to him, after an agreement to carry out procedural actions in accordance with the law, other SBU personnel began detaining HUR representatives and opened fire on them. He claims that the HUR servicemen were unarmed.

You can only shoot at occupiers — Zelenskyy called the incident between the SBU and the HUR disgraceful and demands personnel decisions

What preceded this

On September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that, together with the Defence Ministry's HUR, it had prevented an FSB terrorist attack against a Russian opposition figure. According to sources of UNN, this concerned Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander for combat operations of the Russian Volunteer Corps, whose disappearance was reported by the RVC on September 1.

The SBU reported operational and investigative actions in the case following the thwarted terrorist attack.

Later, the SBU reported that it had come under attack during a search conducted as part of a special operation, and that weapons had been used. It also said that there were wounded. The SBU reported that those detained belonged to one of the units of the Defence Forces.

Following the shooting incident in Kyiv involving SBU representatives and one of the units of the Defence Forces, a pretrial investigation was launched into the attack on the SBU group on charges of threatening and attempting to take the lives of law enforcement officers, the Prosecutor General's Office stated.