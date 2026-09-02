You can only shoot at occupiers — Zelenskyy called the incident between the SBU and the HUR disgraceful and demands personnel decisions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the situation between certain SBU and HUR units shameful and stressed that "there must be accountability, including personnel decisions"; the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation will establish all the details of the incident, reports UNN.

Regarding today's absolutely shameful situation between certain SBU and HUR units that occurred in Kyiv. We spoke with Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation will establish all the details: all testimony and statements by the participants in this story will be checked, as will the entire situation step by step. There must be accountability, including personnel decisions by the heads of the special services regarding those involved in what happened, and there must be internal investigations in both services.

Here, in Ukraine, one may shoot only at the Russian occupiers in defense of Ukraine. No other exchange of fire will ever be perceived by our state as something that anyone is permitted to do - Zelenskyy concluded.

Zelenskyy, after the shooting in Kyiv, "laid into the relevant heads of the agencies" - OP

What preceded this

On September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that, together with the Defence Ministry's HUR, it had prevented an FSB terrorist attack against a Russian opposition figure. According to information from UNN sources, this concerned Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander for combat operations of the Russian Volunteer Corps, whose disappearance was reported by the RVC on September 1.

The SBU reported operational and investigative measures in the case following the foiled terrorist attack.

Later, the SBU reported that it had faced an attack during a search conducted as part of a special operation, and that weapons had been used. It also said that there were wounded. The SBU reported that detainees belonging to one of the units of the Defence Forces were also being held.

Following the shooting incident in Kyiv involving SBU representatives and one of the units of the Defence Forces, pre-trial proceedings were initiated over threats against and an attempt on the lives of law enforcement officers in connection with the attack on the SBU group, the Prosecutor General's Office stated.