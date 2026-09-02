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Zelenskyy, after the shooting in Kyiv, "laid into the relevant heads of the agencies" - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1808 views

The President believes that the heads of the agencies involved should communicate about the shooting in Kyiv. Representatives of a unit of the Defense Forces were wounded and detained during the search.

Zelenskyy, after the shooting in Kyiv, "laid into the relevant heads of the agencies" - OP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the incident involving gunfire in Kyiv with the participation of representatives of the SBU and one of the units of the Defense Forces should be communicated by the relevant agencies, Presidential adviser on communications Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists in a comment on September 2, UNN writes.

What was the President's reaction

According to the representative of the OP, Zelenskyy "confronted the heads of the relevant agencies".

The President believes it is necessary for these agencies to "provide information to society, because the agencies remained silent".

What preceded this

The Security Service of Ukraine on September 2 reported that, together with the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, it had prevented an FSB terrorist attack against a Russian opposition figure. According to sources of UNN, this concerns Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander for combat operations of the Russian Volunteer Corps, whose disappearance was reported by the RVC on September 1.

The SBU reported operational and investigative activities in the case following the foiled terrorist attack.

Later, the SBU reported that it had encountered an attack while conducting a search as part of a special operation, and that weapons had been used. It also said that there were wounded people. There are also detainees who belong to one of the units of the Defense Forces, the SBU reported.

Following the incident involving gunfire in Kyiv with the participation of representatives of the SBU and one of the units of the Defense Forces, a pretrial investigation was launched into threats against and attempts on the lives of law enforcement officers in connection with the attack on the SBU group, the Office of the Prosecutor General stated.

Julia Shramko

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