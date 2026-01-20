In Zaporizhzhia, over 190 people are without electricity, and the region has been under air raid alert for almost a day

As of the morning of January 20, 197 consumers in Zaporizhzhia were without power due to Russian attacks. At the same time, the Zaporizhzhia region has been under continuous air raid alert for almost a day, UNN reports with reference to the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

Details

As the official noted, specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences and restore power.

It's difficult. Physically and psychologically. But the region is working, services are on the ground, critical infrastructure is holding up, and people are being helped where needed. - the message says.

Recall

On the night of January 20, Russian occupiers attacked an industrial facility in the Poltava region. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service and Ukrzaliznytsia promptly extinguished the fire.