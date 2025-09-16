$41.230.05
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
10:07 AM • 18031 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
09:54 AM • 12514 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
09:19 AM • 19815 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 22698 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 13805 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
07:30 AM • 29435 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
06:54 AM • 23036 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 58662 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 67801 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
In Zakarpattia, a criminal scheme for smuggling people to Hungary, organized by a criminal boss, was exposed.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

In Zakarpattia, a 27-year-old convict was exposed for organizing a scheme for illegally transporting people to Hungary. He was assisted by a 45-year-old acquaintance, who was detained while receiving $6,200 for her services.

In Zakarpattia, a criminal scheme for smuggling people to Hungary, organized by a criminal boss, was exposed.

Law enforcement officers in Zakarpattia Oblast exposed a 27-year-old convict who, even while in prison, organized the illegal transportation of people to Hungary. He was assisted by his 45-year-old acquaintance, who was at large and organized the transportation. Both have already been notified of suspicion, the National Police reports, writes UNN.

Details

Previously, the accused in organizing so-called criminal gatherings, a criminal authority, involved an acquaintance to ensure the illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine. Using mobile communication, he organized the delivery of "clients" to temporary accommodation and connected them with an acquaintance who advised them on the details of crossing the border. The cost of such services ranged from 5,000 to 8,000 dollars.

- law enforcement officers reported.

On September 11, National Police representatives detained the prisoner's accomplice while receiving $6,200 for the illegal transportation of one person abroad.

On the same day, a search was conducted in the correctional facility and a phone was seized, which the prisoner used to manage the "scheme."

The woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Both suspects are charged with Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine. For such a crime, one can receive 9 years of imprisonment. 

Stepan Haftko

