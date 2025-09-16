In Zakarpattia, a criminal scheme for smuggling people to Hungary, organized by a criminal boss, was exposed.

Law enforcement officers in Zakarpattia Oblast exposed a 27-year-old convict who, even while in prison, organized the illegal transportation of people to Hungary. He was assisted by his 45-year-old acquaintance, who was at large and organized the transportation. Both have already been notified of suspicion, the National Police reports, writes UNN.

Details

Previously, the accused in organizing so-called criminal gatherings, a criminal authority, involved an acquaintance to ensure the illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine. Using mobile communication, he organized the delivery of "clients" to temporary accommodation and connected them with an acquaintance who advised them on the details of crossing the border. The cost of such services ranged from 5,000 to 8,000 dollars. - law enforcement officers reported.

On September 11, National Police representatives detained the prisoner's accomplice while receiving $6,200 for the illegal transportation of one person abroad.

On the same day, a search was conducted in the correctional facility and a phone was seized, which the prisoner used to manage the "scheme."

The woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Both suspects are charged with Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine. For such a crime, one can receive 9 years of imprisonment.

