In Ukraine, there was not a blackout, but a serious cascading system failure - ex-head of Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

In Ukraine, there was a serious cascading system failure, not a national blackout, said the former head of NEC "Ukrenergo". The incident could have been related to the disconnection of the 400 kV power line between Moldova and Romania.

In Ukraine, there was not a blackout, but a serious cascading system failure - ex-head of Ukrenergo

In Ukraine, there was not a "national blackout", but a serious cascading system accident, said the former head of NEC "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on Facebook on Saturday, writes UNN.

No, this is not a national blackout like in November 2022. But a serious cascading system accident with the shutdown of some consumers. Judging by the message, it could have been related, among other things, to the disconnection of the 400 kV power line between Moldova and Romania - all our energy systems are closely interconnected.

- Kudrytskyi wrote.

According to him, such cases have occurred a couple of times since 2022. "The causes can only be reliably established after a corresponding technical analysis, which takes time. It seems that we will get off with a slight scare," he noted.

Let us remind you

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, indicating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading outages, nuclear power units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours.

President Zelenskyy reported an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova.

Julia Shramko

