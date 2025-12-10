In two regions, there are power outages after Russian attacks, but the situation is improving, and there is a solution to reduce the queues of outage schedules - Ministry of Energy

Due to Russian attacks, residents in two regions are without electricity in the morning, in a number of regions, compared to previous days, the situation is gradually improving, there are blackout schedules in all regions, but the government has already adopted a number of decisions to reduce the number of scheduled blackouts, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

"The situation in the energy system remains difficult due to constant Russian shelling. As a result of the shelling, consumers in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity in the morning," the report says.

As stated, emergency recovery work is ongoing. "At the same time, in a number of regions, compared to previous days, the situation is gradually improving," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

"In all regions of Ukraine, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules for industry and business are applied," the report says.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Blackout schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

To maintain stable electricity supply to the population during the heating season, the government has adopted a number of decisions, including reviewing the lists of critical infrastructure facilities, involving all available distributed generation capacities, and expanding electricity import opportunities for state-owned companies. This will allow for a more even distribution of the load between regions and reduce the number of scheduled blackouts - emphasized the Ministry of Energy.

