In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Russian National Guard troops are conducting “courage lessons” for schoolchildren
Kyiv • UNN
Russian National Guard troops are imposing a Russian military identity on schoolchildren and glorifying law enforcement officers. Teenagers are also being prepared to work for the Russian army.
In the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Russian National Guard troops are holding so-called "lessons in courage" for children, where they talk about service, "patriotism," military traditions, and the glorification of Russian security forces. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that schoolchildren are gradually immersed in an environment where military uniforms, weapons, and service in Russian structures are presented as a natural part of life.
Through such activities, the occupation authorities are instilling in children the system of values desired by Russia — loyalty to security structures, a willingness to perceive military service as an honorable duty, and the romanticization of war. Under the guise of "patriotic education," children are in fact being forced to adopt a Russian military identity
It is pointed out that these are no longer simply isolated lessons: children are gradually being accustomed to the idea that their future should be connected with the army and Russia's security structures.
"In this way, the occupation system is attempting to shape a new generation for whom militarism will be perceived not as an exception, but as an ordinary part of life," the CNS concludes.
We remind you
The occupation administration of the Kherson region plans to involve teenagers in weaving camouflage nets, sewing equipment, and soldering drones for the Russian army.
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