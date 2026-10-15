In Rivne region, two groups got into a violent altercation involving a fight, a pursuit and gunfire — there is a victim

A conflict arose between two men in Rivne region; the next day, they decided to “settle the score” together with their acquaintances — during the meeting, a shooting broke out, leaving one person dead. The Rivne region police reported that the suspects were located and detained, UNN reports.

Details

It was preliminarily established that the day before, a conflict had arisen between a 27-year-old resident of Rivne and a 41-year-old resident of Dubno. The next day, they agreed to meet to settle the score and arrived at the location, each with their acquaintances. During the conversation, another verbal dispute broke out between the groups, which escalated into a fight. During the altercation, one of the individuals involved damaged a wheel of the Volkswagen in which the opponents had arrived.

When the participants in the conflict attempted to leave the scene, the perpetrators in a BMW began pursuing them. While driving, one of the individuals involved opened fire with an automatic firearm in the direction of the Volkswagen.

As a result of the shooting, the 27-year-old resident of Rivne sustained two gunshot wounds to the back. Despite resuscitation efforts, medics were unable to save his life — the man died at the scene.

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Law enforcement officers blocked possible escape routes, inspected vehicles, checked travel routes, analyzed footage from surveillance cameras, and identified the circle of individuals involved in committing the crime.

As a result of the initial operational and investigative measures, police identified the BMW in which the perpetrators had been traveling, located it, and stopped it. A 44-year-old resident of Dubno, who had damaged the victims’ car wheel during the conflict and inflicted bodily injuries on the deceased man’s friend, was detained.

At the same time, measures to locate the direct shooter continued without interruption, including with the participation of canine handlers.

At around four o’clock in the morning, law enforcement officers established the whereabouts of and detained a 41-year-old resident of Dubno. The man had been hiding in a forest belt near the village of Kryliv.

In connection with the incident, investigators of the Investigative Department, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor’s office, are conducting a pretrial investigation under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 of Article 115 (intentional murder), Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism committed with the use of a firearm), and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives).

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