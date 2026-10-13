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A man opened fire in downtown Kyiv — all the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

In Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi District, a man fired shots in a park while checking whether a starter pistol was working properly. He was detained, and the weapon was confiscated.

A man opened fire in downtown Kyiv — all the details
Photo: Kyiv Patrol Police

In central Kyiv, a man decided to fire some shots to check whether his weapon was functioning properly. As reported by the Patrol Police, the offender was detained and the weapon was seized, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred in the Dniprovskyi district.

In the park, inspectors found a man with an object resembling a pistol. The man said that he had fired it to check whether the starter pistol was functioning properly.

Photo: Kyiv Patrol Police

The alleged offender was detained, and an investigative-operational group was called to the scene to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

The weapon was seized for examination.

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