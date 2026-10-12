A man threw grenades at police officers and fired an automatic weapon — the first details of the attack in Kropyvnytskyi
Kyiv • UNN
In Kropyvnytskyi, a man threw grenades toward police officers and opened fire with an automatic weapon. A "Thunder" operation was announced to apprehend him.
In Kropyvnytskyi, a man threw grenades toward law enforcement officers while speaking with police, then opened fire with an automatic weapon; the special operation "Thunder" has been launched, UNN reports, citing the Kirovohrad region police.
Today, October 12, in Kropyvnytskyi, a man threw grenades toward law enforcement officers while speaking with police, then opened fire with an automatic weapon
The police are currently taking urgent measures to detain the offender.
A special police operation, "Thunder," has been launched, involving all necessary units.
We remind you
As UNN reported, gunfire and explosions were heard in the streets of Kropyvnytskyi. The Telegram channel "Your Kropyvnytskyi" reported on an armed man and street closures.