In the Kyiv region, a 14-year-old girl and two adults died due to a generator operating in a basement

In the Kyiv region, a 14-year-old girl and two adults died as a result of a generator operating in a basement. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.

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In addition, in the Kirovohrad region, an elderly woman was hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning due to violations of heating safety rules.

The State Emergency Service urges citizens to observe safety rules when using generators and heating appliances.

In particular, generators may only be installed outdoors, at a distance of at least six meters from windows, doors, and walls. Using them in basements or on balconies is strictly prohibited.

Rescuers also remind people of the need to check chimney draft and ensure that ventilation systems are functioning properly. Gas stoves must not be used to heat premises.

In the event of danger, call 101.

In Kyiv, 60% of apartment buildings have been connected to the heating system — Klitschko