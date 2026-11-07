In Kyiv, 60% of apartment buildings have been connected to the heating system — Klitschko

As of November 2, heating had been connected to 60% of buildings in Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on November 7, according to UNN.

Details

"The capital's water supply system is operating normally. The connection of residential buildings in the capital to the heating supply is also ongoing. Currently, heating has been supplied to 60 percent of the city's apartment buildings," Klitschko wrote.

Earlier, Klitschko reported that a nighttime Russian attack damaged energy facilities and Kyiv's North Bridge.

We remind you

In Kyiv, the connection of residential buildings to the heating supply began on Monday, November 2.

In Kyiv, the connection of heating is proceeding according to plan, and the work is being carried out without any critical anomalies.