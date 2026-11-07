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Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

In Kyiv, 60% of apartment buildings have been connected to the heating supply. The capital’s water supply is operating normally after Russia’s nighttime attack.

In Kyiv, 60% of apartment buildings have been connected to the heating system — Klitschko

As of November 2, heating had been connected to 60% of buildings in Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on November 7, according to UNN

Details 

"The capital's water supply system is operating normally. The connection of residential buildings in the capital to the heating supply is also ongoing. Currently, heating has been supplied to 60 percent of the city's apartment buildings," Klitschko wrote. 

Earlier, Klitschko reported that a nighttime Russian attack damaged energy facilities and Kyiv's North Bridge. 

We remind you 

In Kyiv, the connection of residential buildings to the heating supply began on Monday, November 2. 

In Kyiv, the connection of heating is proceeding according to plan, and the work is being carried out without any critical anomalies. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv
Heating
War in Ukraine
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Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv