Germany to supply Ukraine with additional Patriot systems in coming days - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Germany will transfer additional Patriot launchers to Ukraine as a first stage. Other system components will be transferred within 2-3 months.

Germany to supply Ukraine with additional Patriot systems in coming days - Shmyhal

Germany will transfer additional Patriot launchers in the coming days as a first stage. In the second stage, over the next 2-3 months, other components of the system will be transferred. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

Germany will supply Ukraine with two more Patriot systems. The importance of their transfer was discussed this week with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. In the coming days, the Bundeswehr will supply additional Patriot launchers as a first stage. In the second stage, over the next two to three months, other components of the system will be transferred.

- Shmyhal wrote.

The Minister of Defense emphasized that this is the result of joint efforts of the USA, Germany, and other NATO countries.

"We are grateful to all our partners involved in this project. More air defense capabilities for Ukraine mean more saved lives," Shmyhal emphasized.

Addition

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany will provide Ukraine with two Patriot air defense systems as part of agreements with the United States.

The Washington Post reported that Berlin has already provided Ukraine with three Patriot systems and is negotiating with Washington about sending another one and receiving a replacement.

Anna Murashko

Politics
Bundeswehr
The Washington Post
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Boris Pistorius
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal