In Spain, farmers joined the protests: they blocked the main roads

On Tuesday, Spanish farmers blocked traffic on some of the country's main highways, joining protests in other European countries. Farmers are protesting against high prices, bureaucracy and competition from non-EU countries. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Farmers had planned to hold protests since Thursday, but on Tuesday many protesters took to the roads with their tractors, causing traffic to be hampered across the country.

In Girona, on the eve of the day of protest, tractors could be seen gathering with posters reading "Without farmers, there is no food.

"With different shades, we have the same problems throughout the European Union. Rural people are fed up," said Donaciano Duho, vice president of ASAJA, one of Spain's largest farmers' associations.

Like their counterparts in France, Belgium, Italy, and Portugal, Spanish farmers complain about the growing burden of European bureaucracy, low prices for their products, and rising costs.

They argue that the rules imposed on EU farmers to protect the environment make them less competitive than their counterparts in other regions, such as Latin America or non-EU Europe.

According to Reuters, over the past few days, blockades in France and Belgium have sometimes escalated into violent clashes with police.

