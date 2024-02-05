Farmers protest in Latvia: they demand an immediate ban on imports of products from Russia and Belarus

On February 5, massive farmers' protests began in Latvia, demanding an immediate ban on imports of Russian and Belarusian food products without a transition period. This was reported by ERR, UNN.

Details

Protests covered 16 Latvian cities.

The farmers are seeking an immediate ban on imports of Russian and Belarusian food products without a transition period and the restoration of the reduced five percent value-added tax rate on Latvian fruits and vegetables.

Farmers are also calling for a reduction in bureaucratic red tape in the agricultural sector, increased access to development programs and working capital, and the abolition of state encumbrances and other restrictions on land use.

The State Police of Latvia stated that it would keep order, warning that during the demonstration, agricultural machinery would be moving along different routes on national and regional roads.

Earlier, UNN announced large-scale farmers' protests in Latvia.

