Farmers protest in Latvia: they demand an immediate ban on imports of products from Russia and Belarus

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 54232 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114979 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120586 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162796 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164292 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265807 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176506 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166765 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148569 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236315 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 77501 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 55239 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 90959 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 51498 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 31657 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265807 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236315 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247262 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233553 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114979 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 97686 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100139 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116711 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117395 views
Farmers protest in Latvia: they demand an immediate ban on imports of products from Russia and Belarus

Farmers protest in Latvia: they demand an immediate ban on imports of products from Russia and Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23960 views

Latvian farmers protest in 16 cities, demanding an immediate ban on imports of Russian and Belarusian food without a transition period and the restoration of reduced VAT rates on local fruits and vegetables.

On February 5, massive farmers' protests began in Latvia, demanding an immediate ban on imports of Russian and Belarusian food products without a transition period. This was reported by ERR, UNN

Details

Protests covered 16 Latvian cities. 

The farmers are seeking an immediate ban on imports of Russian and Belarusian food products without a transition period and the restoration of the reduced five percent value-added tax rate on Latvian fruits and vegetables. 

Farmers are also calling for a reduction in bureaucratic red tape in the agricultural sector, increased access to development programs and working capital, and the abolition of state encumbrances and other restrictions on land use.

The State Police of Latvia stated that it would keep order, warning that during the demonstration, agricultural machinery would be moving along different routes on national and regional roads.

Earlier, UNN announced large-scale farmers' protests in Latvia. 

Hungarian farmers announce new protests on the border with Ukraine02.02.24, 15:29 • 24059 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

