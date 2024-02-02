ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Hungarian farmers announce new protests on the border with Ukraine

Hungarian farmers announce new protests on the border with Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24060 views

Next week, Hungarian farmers plan to protest on the border with Ukraine against the extension of the EU's preferential trade regime for Kyiv.

Next week , Hungarian farmers are preparing to protest on the border with Ukraine against the EU's extension of preferential trade regime with Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Association of Hungarian Farmers' Associations (Magosz) Istvan Jakab, reports Telex, UNN .

Details

According to Yakab, farmers are dissatisfied with the European Commission's plans to extend the suspension of import quotas and duties for Ukrainian exports to the EU, because they will have to compete with products whose production "does not have to take into account any EU requirements." 

It is noted that the protest is scheduled for next Friday, February 9,  on the border with Ukraine near the town of Zahony.

The union said that farmers "support the Hungarian government, which protects their interests from Brussels." 

Addendum

The publication noted that Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy said that his country plans to maintain its national ban on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine.

The Hungarian official emphasized that the European Commission's proposal to extend the preferential trade regime with Ukraine "does not offer any solutions" to the issue of Ukrainian grain.

Recall

The European Commission has proposed to extend the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, while proposing measures to protect sensitive EU agricultural products.

Contact us about advertising