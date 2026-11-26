During a nighttime drone attack on the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk in Russia’s Stavropol Krai, the Nevinnomyssk State District Power Station (GRES), which supplies electricity to a Russian defense industry enterprise, came under attack. This is evidenced by an OSINT analysis by ASTRA, UNN reports.

Details

Analysts examined surveillance camera footage published by monitoring channels and established that one of the power units of the power plant was hit during the attack.

Overall, local residents reported more than 30 explosions and active air defense operations. The governor of Stavropol Krai had earlier confirmed a drone attack on the city’s industrial zone.

What significance does the power plant have for Russian industry?

The Nevinnomyssk GRES is a large gas-fired thermal power plant of federal significance and one of the key energy infrastructure facilities in the North Caucasus.

One of the largest consumers of its electricity is the Nevinnomyssk Azot chemical plant, which supplies components for the production of explosives to enterprises of Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk has been attacked by drones repeatedly.

The extent of the damage to the power plant and the possible impact of the strike on the operations of industrial enterprises are currently unknown.

Drones attacked the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk in Russia, where a plant producing components for explosives operates