The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
08:37 AM • 8262 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
06:26 AM • 15335 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 20976 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 35581 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 59090 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 73672 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
September 6, 12:37 PM • 79366 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
September 6, 10:49 AM • 121952 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 103576 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
In Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Orban sees the former's victory - Hungarian media on the event in Kötcse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that in Russia's war against Ukraine, in his opinion, there is somehow a "victory for Russia." The head of the Hungarian government also claims that the European Union, with its policies, is heading towards a state of "disintegration."

In Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Orban sees the former's victory - Hungarian media on the event in Kötcse

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also pointed to threats to the European Union, claiming that it was "in a state of disintegration," and the permanent leader of the Hungarian Fidesz party also saw something like the "division of Ukraine."

UNN reports with reference to Hungarian media.

Details

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán delivered a speech at a political event in Kötcse, some of the theses of which are currently being published by Hungarian media. In particular, the head of the Hungarian government stated that Russia allegedly "won" the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the US supposedly "recognizes" this as part of changes in its strategy. In the context of conclusions that are or supposedly will influence the White House's opinion, Orbán also mentioned the following:

The impact of China's military presence in the Pacific region - in Orbán's opinion, China will slowly but surely "integrate the region" into its own economy. And to this, the head of the Hungarian government added problems with the European Union, which "remains weak" and even, according to Orbán, - "is in a state of disintegration."

Regarding Orbán's new "thoughts" on Ukraine, the publication "Magyar Nemzet" writes:

"The Prime Minister (Viktor Orbán - ed.) emphasized that Ukraine's fate seems to be decided, the division of the country has already begun."

Regarding the state of affairs in the European Union, from Orbán's point of view, the situation is as follows:

"The European Union is currently in a state of disintegration... The Prime Minister emphasized that the way out is a deep reorganization of the Union." It should be noted that the Hungarian Prime Minister then explained how he sees "salvation." Among the conclusions, it is stated that only a "cyclical, flexible structure can ensure cooperation between European countries at different levels."

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán previously stated that he "does not consider himself anti-Ukrainian and seeks a future for Ukraine."

We don't want to push Ukraine anywhere, we are not anti-Ukrainian. We want a future for Ukraine, because the collapse of a neighboring country is not in our interest either

- Orbán stated. 

On September 5, President Zelenskyy and Slovak Prime Minister Fico held a substantive conversation. Zelenskyy informed Fico about his conversation with Donald Trump.

Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy not only in Moscow - Fico06.09.25, 23:13 • 3756 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

