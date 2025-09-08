In Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Orban sees the former's victory - Hungarian media on the event in Kötcse

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also pointed to threats to the European Union, claiming that it was "in a state of disintegration," and the permanent leader of the Hungarian Fidesz party also saw something like the "division of Ukraine."

UNN reports with reference to Hungarian media.



Details

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán delivered a speech at a political event in Kötcse, some of the theses of which are currently being published by Hungarian media. In particular, the head of the Hungarian government stated that Russia allegedly "won" the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the US supposedly "recognizes" this as part of changes in its strategy. In the context of conclusions that are or supposedly will influence the White House's opinion, Orbán also mentioned the following:

The impact of China's military presence in the Pacific region - in Orbán's opinion, China will slowly but surely "integrate the region" into its own economy. And to this, the head of the Hungarian government added problems with the European Union, which "remains weak" and even, according to Orbán, - "is in a state of disintegration."

Regarding Orbán's new "thoughts" on Ukraine, the publication "Magyar Nemzet" writes:

"The Prime Minister (Viktor Orbán - ed.) emphasized that Ukraine's fate seems to be decided, the division of the country has already begun."

Regarding the state of affairs in the European Union, from Orbán's point of view, the situation is as follows:

"The European Union is currently in a state of disintegration... The Prime Minister emphasized that the way out is a deep reorganization of the Union." It should be noted that the Hungarian Prime Minister then explained how he sees "salvation." Among the conclusions, it is stated that only a "cyclical, flexible structure can ensure cooperation between European countries at different levels."

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán previously stated that he "does not consider himself anti-Ukrainian and seeks a future for Ukraine."

We don't want to push Ukraine anywhere, we are not anti-Ukrainian. We want a future for Ukraine, because the collapse of a neighboring country is not in our interest either - Orbán stated.

On September 5, President Zelenskyy and Slovak Prime Minister Fico held a substantive conversation. Zelenskyy informed Fico about his conversation with Donald Trump.

