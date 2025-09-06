$41.350.00
September 6, 12:37 PM
Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy not only in Moscow - Fico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Putin allegedly expressed interest in negotiations with Zelenskyy "in any other place." Fico also stated that Zelenskyy is allegedly ready for such a meeting, despite possible political risks.

Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy not only in Moscow - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that during his meeting with the Kremlin leader, Vladimir Putin allegedly expressed interest in negotiating with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "anywhere else." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Slovak publication Teraz.

Details

The Slovak Prime Minister claims that during their meeting, Putin expressed readiness to meet with Zelenskyy "anywhere." At the same time, Fico admitted that such a meeting would not bring "much political benefit" - allegedly, Putin would not be appreciated by Russians.

According to Robert Fico, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also allegedly made it clear during their talks that he was ready for such a meeting.

But both (Zelenskyy and Putin, - ed.) understand, despite the fact that it may cause them political harm, that they need to meet and that they need to discuss things, because if they don't discuss, the war will continue

- said the politician.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia also stated that:

  • security guarantees should be given not only to Ukraine, but also to Russia;
    • Ukraine should not join NATO, but should become an EU member;
      • relations with Russia should be "normalized" after the end of the war.

        Recall

        Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a meeting, he should come to Moscow. At the same time, Putin once again stated that Zelenskyy's powers have already expired, calling the Ukrainian President "the acting head of the administration" of Ukraine.

        Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused Vladimir Putin's invitation to Moscow for negotiations. Instead, he invited the Russian dictator to come to Kyiv.

        Vita Zelenetska

