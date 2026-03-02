In Odesa region, a man abducted and raped a minor, then attacked a police officer, he was detained - police

In Odesa region, police detained a man for illegal deprivation of liberty and rape of a minor girl, and assault on a police officer, the National Police reported, writes UNN.

Details

On February 28, the 102 special line received a report from a girl that her 16-year-old friend was being held against her will by unknown persons in someone else's house.

Investigators preliminarily established that "a 25-year-old acquaintance of the minor forcibly dragged her into a car and took her to an acquaintance's house, where he illegally held her for several hours and, threatening physical violence, raped her."

According to the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, the crime was committed on the evening of February 28 in one of the villages in Odesa region.

The prosecutor's office provided details, stating that "a 25-year-old acquaintance called the 16-year-old girl from home under the pretext of a regular conversation." "Two more strangers were with him. Then he forcibly dragged her into a white minivan and took her to an unknown apartment. He offered alcohol. He threatened to use physical force, and then raped her," the prosecutor's office said.

Police detained the suspect in accordance with procedural rules.

"During further investigative actions in the premises of the territorial police department, the young man resisted a police officer and caused him bodily harm," the police reported.

Investigators qualified the incident under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of notifying the suspect of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 146 (illegal deprivation of liberty), Part 3 of Article 152 (committing acts of a sexual nature without the consent of a minor) and Part 2 of Article 345 (intentional infliction of minor bodily harm on a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, as well as choosing a preventive measure, is currently being decided.

The maximum penalty for these crimes is imprisonment for up to twelve years.

Police are also checking the involvement of two other acquaintances of the suspect who were in the house in the commission of these offenses.

As reported by the regional prosecutor's office, the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi District Prosecutor's Office is conducting procedural supervision in the case of the abduction and rape of a minor girl.

According to the prosecutor's office, the victim is being provided with psychological assistance.

"The district prosecutor's office will petition for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail for the person involved in the crime," the statement says.