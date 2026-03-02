$43.210.00
March 1, 08:23 PM • 18712 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 31277 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 31003 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 37190 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 50493 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 62705 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 68635 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 77232 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 79597 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 74704 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
In Odesa region, a man abducted and raped a minor, then attacked a police officer, he was detained - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

In Odesa region, police detained a 25-year-old man for abducting, raping a 16-year-old girl, and attacking a police officer. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

In Odesa region, a man abducted and raped a minor, then attacked a police officer, he was detained - police

In Odesa region, police detained a man for illegal deprivation of liberty and rape of a minor girl, and assault on a police officer, the National Police reported, writes UNN.

Details

On February 28, the 102 special line received a report from a girl that her 16-year-old friend was being held against her will by unknown persons in someone else's house.

Investigators preliminarily established that "a 25-year-old acquaintance of the minor forcibly dragged her into a car and took her to an acquaintance's house, where he illegally held her for several hours and, threatening physical violence, raped her."

According to the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, the crime was committed on the evening of February 28 in one of the villages in Odesa region.

The prosecutor's office provided details, stating that "a 25-year-old acquaintance called the 16-year-old girl from home under the pretext of a regular conversation." "Two more strangers were with him. Then he forcibly dragged her into a white minivan and took her to an unknown apartment. He offered alcohol. He threatened to use physical force, and then raped her," the prosecutor's office said.

Police detained the suspect in accordance with procedural rules.

"During further investigative actions in the premises of the territorial police department, the young man resisted a police officer and caused him bodily harm," the police reported.

Investigators qualified the incident under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. 

The issue of notifying the suspect of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 146 (illegal deprivation of liberty), Part 3 of Article 152 (committing acts of a sexual nature without the consent of a minor) and Part 2 of Article 345 (intentional infliction of minor bodily harm on a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, as well as choosing a preventive measure, is currently being decided.

The maximum penalty for these crimes is imprisonment for up to twelve years.

Police are also checking the involvement of two other acquaintances of the suspect who were in the house in the commission of these offenses.

As reported by the regional prosecutor's office, the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi District Prosecutor's Office is conducting procedural supervision in the case of the abduction and rape of a minor girl.

According to the prosecutor's office, the victim is being provided with psychological assistance.

"The district prosecutor's office will petition for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail for the person involved in the crime," the statement says.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
