In Odesa, a crowd attacked a TCC notification group; servicemen sustained injuries and burns from tear gas

In Odesa, a group of civilians attacked servicemen of the territorial recruitment center while they were carrying out mobilization measures. As a result of the clash, representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sustained bodily injuries and chemical burns, which led to their urgent hospitalization. This was reported by the Odesa TCC and SP, writes UNN.

Details

The conflict arose during a document check, when a crowd of people blocked a service vehicle, damaged the vehicle, and used tear gas against the military. According to the Odesa OTCC and SP, civilians resorted to physical pressure and obstruction of state activities, ignoring the lawful demands of the notification group.

During the incident, tear gas and physical force were used against the servicemen. As a result of the illegal actions, the personnel of the notification group sustained bodily injuries of varying severity and chemical burns to the corneas of their eyes. The injured servicemen were hospitalized. The attackers also damaged the service vehicle and video recording equipment. - stated in the message of the Odesa TCC.

The TCC leadership has already appealed to law enforcement agencies with a demand to bring all participants in the incident to justice under articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provide for strict sanctions for attacking military personnel.

