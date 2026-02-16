$42.990.00
09:07 PM • 2546 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 23663 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 28919 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 25759 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 26586 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 65396 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 48632 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 42429 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 33087 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 31014 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
In Odesa, a crowd attacked a TCC notification group; servicemen sustained injuries and burns from tear gas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

In Odesa, a group of civilians attacked TCC servicemen during mobilization efforts. The servicemen sustained bodily injuries and chemical burns from tear gas.

In Odesa, a crowd attacked a TCC notification group; servicemen sustained injuries and burns from tear gas

In Odesa, a group of civilians attacked servicemen of the territorial recruitment center while they were carrying out mobilization measures. As a result of the clash, representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sustained bodily injuries and chemical burns, which led to their urgent hospitalization. This was reported by the Odesa TCC and SP, writes UNN.

Details

The conflict arose during a document check, when a crowd of people blocked a service vehicle, damaged the vehicle, and used tear gas against the military. According to the Odesa OTCC and SP, civilians resorted to physical pressure and obstruction of state activities, ignoring the lawful demands of the notification group.

During the incident, tear gas and physical force were used against the servicemen. As a result of the illegal actions, the personnel of the notification group sustained bodily injuries of varying severity and chemical burns to the corneas of their eyes. The injured servicemen were hospitalized. The attackers also damaged the service vehicle and video recording equipment.

- stated in the message of the Odesa TCC.

The TCC leadership has already appealed to law enforcement agencies with a demand to bring all participants in the incident to justice under articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provide for strict sanctions for attacking military personnel.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a serviceman used a gas canister, an investigation has been launched - TCR

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Sanctions
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Odesa