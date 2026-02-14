In Dnipropetrovsk region, a serviceman used a gas canister, an investigation has been launched - TCC

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support has launched an investigation into an incident involving a serviceman using a gas canister. This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCC and SP, according to UNN.

Details

"The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support reports on the circumstances of the incident regarding the use of a gas canister by a serviceman, in order to prevent the spread of manipulative and unreliable information. An investigation has been launched by the Dnipropetrovsk TCC and SP to provide a legal assessment of the actions of all participants in the incident. We are interested in establishing the truth and ensuring legality at every stage of mobilization measures," the post reads.

The TCC also emphasized the importance of distinguishing between objective facts and attempts to manipulate public opinion.

"We emphasize: the rule of law during martial law is based on strict adherence to legislation. Military registration is not a formality, but a constitutional duty. Attempts to replace the fulfillment of legal requirements regarding compliance with military registration rules with manipulative behavior do not exempt from personal responsibility for violating the law. We call on citizens to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information, and act exclusively within the legal framework," the post states.

A video of the incident in Dnipro appeared on Dnipro Telegram channels on February 13.

Recall

The Odesa TCC and SP is conducting an official investigation after an incident on February 9-10, when a man wanted for violating military registration rules inflicted bodily harm on himself. The man, who was wanted, was hospitalized after he "intentionally inflicted bodily harm on himself" while at the TCC.