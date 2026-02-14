In Dnipropetrovsk region, a serviceman used a gas canister, an investigation has been launched - TCC

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
09:35 AM • 2222 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 4662 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
06:42 AM • 8398 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 21728 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 39339 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 34745 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 34854 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 62326 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 86905 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 67760 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0m/s
100%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands: key highlightsVideoFebruary 14, 12:46 AM • 6444 views
Trump sent world's largest aircraft carrier to Middle East to increase pressure on Iran - The GuardianFebruary 14, 01:20 AM • 6006 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose, the Trump administration understood this signalFebruary 14, 01:57 AM • 6900 views
I am younger than Putin, that's important, he doesn't have much time - ZelenskyyFebruary 14, 03:08 AM • 5198 views
Pistorius: Russia's war against Ukraine has nothing to do with military conflictFebruary 14, 04:17 AM • 4580 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 62323 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 86895 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 59056 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 77406 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 118561 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Wang Yi (politician)
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 1190 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 10653 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 14143 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 36468 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 36211 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a serviceman used a gas canister, an investigation has been launched - TCC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCC and SP has launched an investigation into an incident involving the use of a gas canister by a serviceman. The goal is to provide a legal assessment of the actions of all participants in the event and to establish the truth.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a serviceman used a gas canister, an investigation has been launched - TCC

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support has launched an investigation into an incident involving a serviceman using a gas canister. This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCC and SP, according to UNN.

Details

"The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support reports on the circumstances of the incident regarding the use of a gas canister by a serviceman, in order to prevent the spread of manipulative and unreliable information. An investigation has been launched by the Dnipropetrovsk TCC and SP to provide a legal assessment of the actions of all participants in the incident. We are interested in establishing the truth and ensuring legality at every stage of mobilization measures," the post reads.

The TCC also emphasized the importance of distinguishing between objective facts and attempts to manipulate public opinion.

"We emphasize: the rule of law during martial law is based on strict adherence to legislation. Military registration is not a formality, but a constitutional duty. Attempts to replace the fulfillment of legal requirements regarding compliance with military registration rules with manipulative behavior do not exempt from personal responsibility for violating the law. We call on citizens to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information, and act exclusively within the legal framework," the post states.

A video of the incident in Dnipro appeared on Dnipro Telegram channels on February 13.

Recall

The Odesa TCC and SP is conducting an official investigation after an incident on February 9-10, when a man wanted for violating military registration rules inflicted bodily harm on himself. The man, who was wanted, was hospitalized after he "intentionally inflicted bodily harm on himself" while at the TCC.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP