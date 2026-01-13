In Lviv, a man stabbed a TCC employee with a knife during a document check; he was detained
Kyiv • UNN
In Lviv, a 46-year-old man was detained after stabbing a serviceman of the Halytskyi-Frankivskyi ORTCC and SP with a knife during a document check. The attacker faces up to 12 years in prison.
An assailant who stabbed a serviceman with a knife was detained in Lviv. The assailant has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.
Details
On Sunday, January 11, in Lviv, a local resident wounded a serviceman of the Halych-Frankivsk District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support while on duty.
During the inspection of military registration documents, a 46-year-old local resident, who turned out to be a violator of military registration, pulled out a knife and stabbed the serviceman in the stomach. After committing the act, he got into his minivan and fled, and the wounded man was taken to the hospital. Currently, his life and health are not in danger
According to the Lviv Regional TCC, the assailant was found and detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.
Under the procedural guidance of the Halych District Prosecutor's Office of Lviv, a notice of suspicion was served for violence against an official performing public duties (Part 3 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The assailant faces imprisonment for a term of five to twelve years.
