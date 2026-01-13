In Lviv, a man stabbed a TCC employee with a knife during a document check; he was detained

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
Exclusive
05:19 PM • 2160 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 10657 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 14079 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 21627 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 20298 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 24396 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 32507 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 49038 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 36912 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 34346 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
0.9m/s
85%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran unrest: 648 dead, thousands injured and over 10,000 arrestedJanuary 13, 08:33 AM • 5308 views
Emergency power outages after Russia's night attack on Kyiv region in three districts - OVAPhotoJanuary 13, 09:49 AM • 3422 views
Fighters of "Magyar's Birds" inflicted significant losses on Russia in Donbas: a warehouse and several other facilities destroyedVideoJanuary 13, 09:50 AM • 3104 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 26315 views
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhoto02:28 PM • 10178 views
Publications
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 21634 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 26408 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 62279 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 56935 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 62060 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Germany
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 2792 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 45710 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 40013 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 45139 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 46879 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Technology
Film

In Lviv, a man stabbed a TCC employee with a knife during a document check; he was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

In Lviv, a 46-year-old man was detained after stabbing a serviceman of the Halytskyi-Frankivskyi ORTCC and SP with a knife during a document check. The attacker faces up to 12 years in prison.

In Lviv, a man stabbed a TCC employee with a knife during a document check; he was detained

An assailant who stabbed a serviceman with a knife was detained in Lviv. The assailant has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

Details

On Sunday, January 11, in Lviv, a local resident wounded a serviceman of the Halych-Frankivsk District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support while on duty.

During the inspection of military registration documents, a 46-year-old local resident, who turned out to be a violator of military registration, pulled out a knife and stabbed the serviceman in the stomach. After committing the act, he got into his minivan and fled, and the wounded man was taken to the hospital. Currently, his life and health are not in danger 

- the report says.

Fugitive arrested in Odesa after knife attack on TCR serviceman29.12.25, 10:09 • 5529 views

According to the Lviv Regional TCC, the assailant was found and detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Under the procedural guidance of the Halych District Prosecutor's Office of Lviv, a notice of suspicion was served for violence against an official performing public duties (Part 3 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The assailant faces imprisonment for a term of five to twelve years.

Broke his nose and knocked him to the ground: in Khmelnytskyi region, a court found a man guilty of assaulting a TCC employee30.07.25, 13:06 • 4064 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Lviv