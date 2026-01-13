In Lviv, a man stabbed a TCC employee with a knife during a document check; he was detained

An assailant who stabbed a serviceman with a knife was detained in Lviv. The assailant has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

On Sunday, January 11, in Lviv, a local resident wounded a serviceman of the Halych-Frankivsk District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support while on duty.

During the inspection of military registration documents, a 46-year-old local resident, who turned out to be a violator of military registration, pulled out a knife and stabbed the serviceman in the stomach. After committing the act, he got into his minivan and fled, and the wounded man was taken to the hospital. Currently, his life and health are not in danger