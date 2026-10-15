In Lutsk, a Russian drone damaged the world's largest painting, covering an area of more than 2,000 m²

In Lutsk, as a result of a Russian attack, the 2,086 m² painting "Cosmogony," called the largest in the world, was damaged. Debris from an enemy drone caused a fire at the Korsak Museum of Contemporary Ukrainian Art. Museum representatives reported this on their Facebook page, UNN writes.

Details

The fire damaged part of the large-scale artwork, specifically a fragment titled "The Future." The rest of the painting and the museum's other exhibits remained undamaged.

Museum staff are currently assessing the consequences of the fire and deciding what to do with the damaged part of the work.

Traces of the Russian attack may remain on the painting

The museum is considering two options for the future of the damaged fragment. The first involves restoring it and returning it to its original appearance.

The second option is to leave the traces of the fire as part of the painting's history and a reminder of the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The museum has not yet made a final decision on restoring "Cosmogony."

The death toll in Lutsk following the Russian strike has risen to six people — Regional Military Administration