In Lutsk, a Russian drone damaged the world's largest painting, covering an area of more than 2,000 m²

$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
09:37 PM • 2740 views
The US threatens to completely cut Ukraine off from intelligence after the next attack on Russian oil refineries – WPPhoto
09:01 PM • 5466 views
"Shakhtar" ended Ukrainian clubs' winless run in the Champions League – other results from the October 14 matchesPhoto
08:44 PM • 6554 views
NATO sees no threat of an imminent Russian attack but is ready to defend every inch of its territory – Rutte
07:43 PM • 10987 views
Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine, taking advantage of problems with Starlink’s operation — Zelenskyy
07:25 PM • 11783 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that the quality of the Starlink connection has improved, but certain restrictions still remain.
07:17 PM • 11199 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 68 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector — General Staff
06:15 PM • 31912 views
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?
06:05 PM • 22931 views
Ukraine needs to attract another over $32.6 billion in external financing for 2027 — Koretskyi
Exclusive
05:28 PM • 25736 views
Strikes on three combined heat and power plants did not cause a total blackout in Kyiv: what to expect in winter
05:10 PM • 26878 views
Zelenskyy feels betrayed over the Trump–Putin deal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.9m/s
73%
757mm
Popular news
The EU seeks to raise funds for Ukraine at IMF and G7 meetings - DombrovskisOctober 14, 12:15 PM • 25131 views
Katy Perry’s ex-husband appeared in court on sex offense charges, prosecutors call him a “true predator”October 14, 12:59 PM • 27885 views
Sally Rooney halts book sales in Britain and even cancelled a trip due to fears of arrest — what happenedOctober 14, 01:47 PM • 22330 views
Uber begins testing self-driving robotaxis in Britain – how drivers, unions and politicians are respondingOctober 14, 02:48 PM • 21004 views
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages04:21 PM • 24385 views
Publications
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?06:15 PM • 31909 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 49952 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 66418 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 80168 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 92920 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Radosław Sikorski
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Washington, D.C.
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Lutsk, a Russian drone damaged the world's largest painting, covering an area of more than 2,000 m²Photo10:05 PM • 12 views
Hollywood star Billy Crystal revealed what he found among the ruins of his home after a massive fire09:05 PM • 1418 views
"Roof of Europe" has shrunk — Mont Blanc lost more than a metre in height in a year07:33 PM • 4318 views
Netflix plans major staff cuts amid competition for viewers06:38 PM • 10819 views
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages04:21 PM • 24412 views
Actual
Starlink
The Guardian
Heating
Film
Falcon 9

In Lutsk, a Russian drone damaged the world's largest painting, covering an area of more than 2,000 m²

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

A fire at the museum damaged a 2,086 m² fragment of “Cosmogony.” The museum is choosing between restoring it and preserving the traces of the attack.

In Lutsk, a Russian drone damaged the world's largest painting, covering an area of more than 2,000 m²

In Lutsk, as a result of a Russian attack, the 2,086 m² painting "Cosmogony," called the largest in the world, was damaged. Debris from an enemy drone caused a fire at the Korsak Museum of Contemporary Ukrainian Art. Museum representatives reported this on their Facebook page, UNN writes.

Details

The fire damaged part of the large-scale artwork, specifically a fragment titled "The Future." The rest of the painting and the museum's other exhibits remained undamaged.

Museum staff are currently assessing the consequences of the fire and deciding what to do with the damaged part of the work.

Traces of the Russian attack may remain on the painting

The museum is considering two options for the future of the damaged fragment. The first involves restoring it and returning it to its original appearance.

The second option is to leave the traces of the fire as part of the painting's history and a reminder of the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The museum has not yet made a final decision on restoring "Cosmogony."

The death toll in Lutsk following the Russian strike has risen to six people — Regional Military Administration14.10.26, 15:58 • 6906 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineCultureUNN Lite
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Lutsk