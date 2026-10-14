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The death toll in Lutsk following the Russian strike has risen to six people, the Regional Military Administration reports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

In Lutsk, the body of another victim was recovered from beneath the rubble of a wholesale store. In total, six people were killed and ten injured.

The death toll in Lutsk following the Russian strike has risen to six people, the Regional Military Administration reports

In Lutsk, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike has risen to 6. The body of another deceased person was recovered from under the rubble. This was reported by Roman Romaniuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Five people were found during the clearing of the rubble at the wholesale store, and one person died in hospital. The number of injured is 10. The situation in the nine-story apartment building remains unchanged — 2 people were injured, including 1 child. Efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing

— the post reads.

We remind you

In Lutsk, on October 14, a store-wholesale outlet and a high-rise building were hit as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation using a jet-powered drone. A fire broke out at the wholesale store. According to the Regional Military Administration, there was information that both employees and visitors could still have been inside the building engulfed in flames.

Later, it became known that five people had been killed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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