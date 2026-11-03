In Kyiv, the funicular and a number of trams and trolleybuses have stopped operating due to power supply problems

In Kyiv, widespread disruptions to public transport occurred on the morning of November 3 due to a lack of electricity. The funicular and a number of tram and trolleybus routes were temporarily suspended. This was reported by Kyivpastrans Municipal Enterprise, UNN writes.

Details

In particular, due to a lack of voltage in the contact network, trams No. 1, 2, and 3 are delayed on Symyrenko and Borshchahivska streets. Bus route No. 3T has been organized to transport passengers.

In addition, trolleybuses No. 4, 5, 7, 11, 16, 23, 26, 35, 39, and 41, as well as trams No. 14 and 15, were temporarily suspended due to power supply problems.

The funicular also stopped operating in the capital

At 07:04, Kyivpastrans reported the temporary suspension of the capital's funicular due to a lack of electricity.

Passengers were urged to take the restrictions into account when planning their trips. The enterprise will provide additional information on the resumption of service and further changes to transport operations.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with Ladyzhyn bearing the brunt of the assault